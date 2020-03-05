DHA: Dubai student tests positive for COVID-19

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) confirmed that a 16-year-old student of an Indian school in Dubai has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a tweet on early Thursday morning, DHA said that the student contracted the virus from the parent who had traveled overseas.

As a precautionary measure, DHA has coordinated with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to suspend classes in the school where the student is studying.

“The school is being sanitized as per international best practices in preventive measures against the coronavirus,” DHA said in a tweet.

DHA added it is also closely working with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) and other authorities and stakeholders to take countermeasures against the disease in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations and standards.

