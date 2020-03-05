Friday, March 6, 2020

Mar 05 20, 4:24 am

MoHAP announces new case of coronavirus

Mar 06 2020

(WAM) - The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MOHAP, announced a new Coronavirus, COVID19, case on Thursday. The latest case, a 17-year old male Emirati student, who had no symptoms. The Ministry confirmed that he is currently receiving medical care and his condition...

Staff accused of stealing Dh357-worth items from shop in Dubai

Mar 05 2020

A 38-year-old Asian woman is facing trial at Dubai Court for theft. The woman, who works as a cashier at a clothing shop, is accused of stealing a pair of shoes and three pieces of clothes worth Dh357, Khaleej Times reported. The 38-year-old Asian store manager...

Share2K
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
2K Shares

DHA: Dubai student tests positive for COVID-19

by | News

Mar. 05, 20 | 4:24 am

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) confirmed that a 16-year-old student of an Indian school in Dubai has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a tweet on early Thursday morning, DHA said that the student contracted the virus from the parent who had traveled overseas.

As a precautionary measure, DHA has coordinated with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to suspend classes in the school where the student is studying.

“The school is being sanitized as per international best practices in preventive measures against the coronavirus,” DHA said in a tweet.

DHA added it is also closely working with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) and other authorities and stakeholders to take countermeasures against the disease in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations and standards.

Jobs

Latest News

MoHAP announces new case of coronavirus

MoHAP announces new case of coronavirus

Mar 6, 2020

(WAM) - The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MOHAP, announced a new Coronavirus, COVID19, case on Thursday. The latest case, a 17-year old male Emirati student, who had no symptoms. The Ministry confirmed that he is currently receiving medical care and his condition...

Regine Velasquez gives tips to Matteo on dealing with Mommy Divine

Regine Velasquez gives tips to Matteo on dealing with Mommy Divine

Mar 5, 2020

Regine Velasquez is aware of the not so good relationship of Sarah Geronimo’s husband Matteo Guidicelli to the actress’ mother, Mommy Divine. In an interview with pep.ph, Velasquez was asked on what she can advise to someone like Matteo who has yet to win the hearts...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Consulate General reports third case of Filipino infected with COVID-19 in Hong Kong
Published On  March 4, 2020
LOOK: Lulu launches week-long healthy and organic product offers
Published On  March 4, 2020
1 out of 3 GCC companies planning to implement work-from-home as preventive measure from COVID-19
Published On  March 4, 2020
Close