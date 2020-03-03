WHO: Coronavirus spreading faster outside China

In the last 24 hours, the number of cases registered in China is lower than the rest of the world, the Agence France Presse reported.

As of posting the World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded up to 3,000 deaths and almost 90,000 confirmed cases worldwide.

“In the last 24 hours there were almost nine times more COVID-19 cases reported outside China than inside China,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 cases were first recorded in December 2019 and there was a steady increase in the number of cases until recently when only 206 cases were reported on Sunday.

There are 8,739 cases have now been registered across 61 countries, including 127 deaths, according to the latest count done by WHO.

Despite the numbers, Tedros said there is still a window of opportunity to curtail the outbreak.

He said that among the countries affected, the situations in South Korea, Iran, Italy, and Japan are currently “our greatest concern.”

Iran reported 12 new deaths on Monday, raising the toll to 66, which is the second-highest number after China.

In South Korea, reported nearly 500 new cases, raising its total past 4,000.

The death toll in Italy jumped to 52 on Monday from 34 the day before and the total number of confirmed cases in Europe’s worst affected country climbed past the 2,000 mark.

READ MORE: China reports lowest daily tally of COVID-19 cases since January

READ MORE: COVID-19 spreads to Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Czech Republic