WHO: Coronavirus spreading faster outside China

Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported that Pope Francis, who recently cancelled services and Church events including a Lent retreat, has tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni refused to comment on the report. The...
Ex-Mayor Herbert Bautista, officials face graft cases in Ombudsman
Officials from the Quezon City government have filed graft complaints agains former mayor Herbert Bautista and other officials for their alleged involvement in a multi-million solar power project. The complaint said that Bautista signed the Php25 million peso request...
UAE Cabinet reviews procedures, plans to prevent COVID-19 spread
(WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the UAE Cabinet today and was briefed on the latest developments and preventive measures taken by all concerned national authorities to...
Trump says it’s still ‘safe’ to hold campaign amid COVID-19
United States President Donald Trump insisted that it’s still safe to continue on his campaign, and his supporters won’t be at risk amid the coronavirus disease. “I think it’s very safe, to continue holding frequent rallies across the country,” Trump said. “You could...
In the last 24 hours, the number of cases registered in China is lower than the rest of the world, the Agence France Presse reported.
As of posting the World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded up to 3,000 deaths and almost 90,000 confirmed cases worldwide.
“In the last 24 hours there were almost nine times more COVID-19 cases reported outside China than inside China,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
The novel coronavirus or COVID-19 cases were first recorded in December 2019 and there was a steady increase in the number of cases until recently when only 206 cases were reported on Sunday.
There are 8,739 cases have now been registered across 61 countries, including 127 deaths, according to the latest count done by WHO.
Despite the numbers, Tedros said there is still a window of opportunity to curtail the outbreak.
He said that among the countries affected, the situations in South Korea, Iran, Italy, and Japan are currently “our greatest concern.”
Iran reported 12 new deaths on Monday, raising the toll to 66, which is the second-highest number after China.
In South Korea, reported nearly 500 new cases, raising its total past 4,000.
The death toll in Italy jumped to 52 on Monday from 34 the day before and the total number of confirmed cases in Europe’s worst affected country climbed past the 2,000 mark.
