COVID-19 spreads to Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Czech Republic

Marco Ugarte/Magic Valley

More countries reported new cases of the fast-spreading coronavirus over the weekend.

Ecuador confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Sunday, an elderly female Ecuadorean who lives in Spain and returned in her home country last February 14.

Health Minister Catalina Andramuño said the patient was asymptomatic and later admitted herself to a hospital where she was diagnosed with the disease.

The number of infected rose to six in the Andean country after five new cases were confirmed by the health ministry on Monday morning.

Dominican Republic announced its first case of COVID-19, a 62-year-old Italian man who arrived in the country last February 22.

Health Minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas said the asymptomatic patient was admitted at the Ramón de Lara Military Hospital in San Isidro on February 29 and is now in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Czech Republic reported its first new cases of coronavirus, two Czech and American nationals.

The three cases traveled in northern Italy, according to Health Minister Adam Vojtech.

CNN reported that confirmatory tests had been sent to Berlin for further verification.