China reports lowest daily tally of COVID-19 cases since January

China reported Tuesday 125 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest figure in its daily tally of infected cases in six weeks.

Most of the new cases are in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

National Health Commission announced 31 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,943.

The number of infected patients has been steadily declining after significant efforts to contain the virus.

There are 90,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide.

The fast-spreading disease has claimed 3,000 lives.

