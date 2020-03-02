30 people held hostage at Greenhills mall in San Juan

The Greenhills mall in San Juan is now on lockdown following a shooting and an ongoing hostage taking incident.

“The initial info we have is that a disgruntled security guard who used to work here in Greenhills Shopping Center is currently taking hostages. Initial info also is he has firearms, grenades with him,” San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said in an interview.

“We are currently negotiating with him. He is holding hostage more or less 30 people,” Zamora added.

A person was shot early this morning and was brought to Cardinal Santos Medical Center.

“Initial info we have is that the guard was removed by the security agency, he went AWOL and today he decided to come back and make some demands.

“He was trying to convince other guard to join him in some sort of coup d’etat towards the mall management,” he added.