Locsin says DFA hired ‘best Kuwaiti lawyers’ to work on the Villavende murder case

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. said the Philippine government hired the best Kuwaiti lawyers to give justice for the death of Jeanelyn Villavende, the Filipina domestic worker who was killed by her employer.

“We’ve hired one of the best Kuwaiti lawyers to prosecute the case,” ABS-CBN News quoted Locsin as saying at a radio program without divulging more details.

An investigation is underway in order to shed light for the death of the OFW, according to the ABS-CBN report.

Locsin meantime reportedly said said Arab employers have no excuse for being violent against OFW

“They think they own the person [that’s why] they treat them as a slave? I told them (Kuwaiti officials), ‘Don’t ever tell that to me again. If you use that as an excuse, I will slap you,'” the network news further quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) was informed that Villavende had complained to her recruitment agency of maltreatment and underpayment she suffered under her employer and was requesting that she be sent back home before the incident happened.

The Phillippine government banned the employment of domestic workers who were going to Kuwait.