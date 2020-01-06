Locsin says DFA hired ‘best Kuwaiti lawyers’ to work on the Villavende murder case

An Abu Dhabi Court is hearing the case of a man who burned his grandmother alive inside a car in the Capital. The suspect claimed that her grandmother used black magic to turn him into a woman, reported Khaleej Times. The elderly woman was able to escape the near...
Woman faces trial in UAE after ordering cosmetics online. Here’s why
The Fujairah Court of Appeals is hearing the case of a woman who allegedly swore into a man after a heated argument on a social media platform. In a report on the Khaleej Times, court records showed that the man filed a complaint against the woman at the Fujairah...
Killer-rapist to be crucified in Saudi
A court in Saudi Arabia sentenced a local man to death and crucifixion after he was convicted of killing a man, raping his niece and injuring two policemen. Police arrested the man during a shootout after he tried to steal a car in the Northwestern town of Aljouf....
Drunk driver sentenced to 2 years in jail for killing man
A criminal court in Bahrain sentenced a local man to two years in prison after they found him guilty of causing the death of a pedestrian when he banged into him while driving under the influence of alcohol. Police arrested the man after he ran over three pedestrians...
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. said the Philippine government hired the best Kuwaiti lawyers to give justice for the death of Jeanelyn Villavende, the Filipina domestic worker who was killed by her employer.
“We’ve hired one of the best Kuwaiti lawyers to prosecute the case,” ABS-CBN News quoted Locsin as saying at a radio program without divulging more details.
An investigation is underway in order to shed light for the death of the OFW, according to the ABS-CBN report.
Locsin meantime reportedly said said Arab employers have no excuse for being violent against OFW
“They think they own the person [that’s why] they treat them as a slave? I told them (Kuwaiti officials), ‘Don’t ever tell that to me again. If you use that as an excuse, I will slap you,'” the network news further quoted him as saying.
Meanwhile, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) was informed that Villavende had complained to her recruitment agency of maltreatment and underpayment she suffered under her employer and was requesting that she be sent back home before the incident happened.
The Phillippine government banned the employment of domestic workers who were going to Kuwait.
