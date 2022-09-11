SportsLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Alex Eala ‘speechless’ after historic win in US Open

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Alex Eala is speechless after her historic win at the US Open, making her the first Filipino to win the US Open junior girls’ singles crown.

Eala defeated Czech Republic’s Lucie Havlickova in the finals of the tournament, 6-2, 6-4.

Prior to her victory, Canadian Victoria Mboko in the semis and Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals were the favorites.

Eala also made historic wins in junior doubles tournaments, winning in 2020 in the Australian Open and in the French Open last year.

“Speechless. I am so grateful. 2022 Girls US champion,” she said in a Facebook post.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Alodia Gosiengfiao Christopher Quimbo

‘I don’t want noise, drama’: Alodia Gosiengfiao reveals attempting split with Wil Dasovich a secret

1 hour ago
toni pbbm 4

Bongbong Marcos grants first one-on-one interview to Toni Gonzaga

3 hours ago
Mabuhay Miles PAL

PAL’s Mabuhay Miles hit by data breach

3 hours ago
MOON WORLD RESORTS DUBAI 1

$5B “Moon Dubai” to rise soon in UAE

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button