Alex Eala ‘speechless’ after historic win in US Open

Alex Eala is speechless after her historic win at the US Open, making her the first Filipino to win the US Open junior girls’ singles crown.

Eala defeated Czech Republic’s Lucie Havlickova in the finals of the tournament, 6-2, 6-4.

Prior to her victory, Canadian Victoria Mboko in the semis and Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals were the favorites.

Eala also made historic wins in junior doubles tournaments, winning in 2020 in the Australian Open and in the French Open last year.

“Speechless. I am so grateful. 2022 Girls US champion,” she said in a Facebook post.