Alaska leaves PBA after 35 seasons

Alaska has announced that their team will be leaving the PBA after playing in the league for more than three decades.

The Aces will play out their final conference in the ongoing 2021-22 PBA Governors’ Cup according to team governor Richard Bachmann.

Alaska won 14 titles including a Grand Slam in 1996. It joined the PBA in 1986.

“The Aces franchise will always be very special to me. I had the good fortune of starting this franchise at the age of 24 and learning so much about team dynamics and building championship teams from the players and coaching staff,” team owner Fred Uytengsu, Alaska Milk Corporation Chairman said in a statement.

“We take great pride in our participation and success all these years and know we won with integrity. I also want to thank the PBA for our many years of partnership and wish the league continued success in the years to come,” he added.

The company said that it will now focus on providing economical solutions for the country’s nutritional needs.

“We thought long and hard before making this final decision. However, we believe that this will allow us to focus our resources on providing affordable nutrition for Filipino families,” said Uytengsu.

“As we bid farewell to our beloved Alaska Aces team, we thank all of you, loyal fans and supporters, for showing your love and support through all of these years. May the memory of Alaska Aces live on forever. Wala pa rin tatalo sa Alaskat,” the team added.