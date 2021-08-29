LOOK: New mural, basketball court now accessible for Filipinos in Ras Al Khaimah from land given by Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah in 1993

Filipinos in Ras Al Khaimah now have a center that they can access for sports, learning, and other functions at the rededicated Filipino Club in the emirate.

Philippine Ambasador to the UAE, H.E. Amb. Hjayceelyn Quintana spearheaded the rededication program together with the Director-General of RAK Museum and Antiquities, Mr. Ahmed Obaid Al Tenaji, who represented the Ruler’s Office during the event last August 20.

Amb. Quintana shared that the His Highness Said bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, had entrusted the Filipino community with 1,330 sq m of land back in 1993, in his previous post as the Chief of the RAK Ruler’s Office.

This year, the Philippine Embassy in the UAE led several projects in its efforts to help improve the facility.

These include painting the facade with a Filipino-themed mural, upgrading the basketball courts, setting up a mini-library as a satellite of Sentro Rizal Abu Dhabi, among others – with the help of several UAE-based companies and volunteers.

Amb. Quintana hopes that the Filipino community will treasure and take good care of the facility as it opens to the public.

“Let us work together to be good stewards of this gift to the Filipinos in Ras Al Khaimah and ensure that this land is used according to the Ruler’s vision,” said Amb. Quintana.

The program was part of the week-long celebration of the 47th anniversary of PH-UAE diplomatic relations (established on 19 August 1974) and the “Buwan ng Wika” (national language month).

The children of the Filipino Club – RAK also recited select sayings of UAE’s Founding Father Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan in Tagalog, as translated by Ambassador Quintana.