DFA: Online passport appointment under preventive maintenance from July 11 onwards

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced that the passport online appointment system (OAS) is undergoing preventive maintenance from July 11 onwards, due to issues experienced by its service provider APO Production, Inc.

“The DFA recognizes the importance of the Passport OAS and is dedicated to offering the utmost assistance to the public. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we continue to improve the OAS to better serve the public.

The DFA did not mention when the passport OAS would be available for the public.

“For updates on the availability of the Passport Online Appointment System, the public is kindly advised to monitor the DFA website (www.dfa.gov.ph) and social media accounts on Facebook (facebook.com/dfaphl), X (x.com/dfaphl), and Instagram (instagram.com/dfaphl/),” it said.