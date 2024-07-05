Gusto kong matutong mag-drive: Accelerate your career by getting a driver’s license

Picture this: You’re scrolling through job listings on your phone when you come across your dream career. Graduate of the required major? Check. Has five years of experience in the field? Check. Driver’s license? You quickly hit the back button, frustrated that you do not have your driver’s license yet.

In the UAE, a driver’s license isn’t just about road trips and convenience—it’s a powerful gateway to seizing better opportunities in the country. Many OFWs in the UAE are not shying away from the idea of getting their own driver’s license because they understand that it could be the key to achieving their dream future.

Driver’s license: Your ‘visa’ for a better destination

In a recent Tanong ng Bayan post by The Filipino Times, numerous OFWs agreed that a driver’s license is a stepping stone to better career opportunities.

“Yung napagtrabahuhan kong company, pinagbabasehan din pala nila if may driver license ka. Gaganda ang sweldo at allowances mo. Kaya pala lahat ng empleyado, nag pupumilit na makakuha ng license kahit naka ilang retake na sila sa driving,” one commenter said.

Although it does vary depending on the nature of the job you’re eyeing, having a driver’s license is definitely a plus on your resume. In the UAE, hundreds of jobs require employees to have a valid driver’s license. Knowing how to drive is a big plus in certain roles, especially if it involves fieldwork or traveling to meetings outside the office. This is particularly important in the UAE, where there are seven emirates and many companies have branches spread across different regions.

Drive to get your dream job

Dubai-based Maria Jessilie Montejo shared that she landed her current dream job because having a valid UAE driver’s license was a requirement. “I’m working as a Logistics Processor. Nature ng work ko is to travel to different cities and process shipping documents,” Montejo said.

“Sometimes, I need to go to Abu Dhabi and Oman to process documents. Need nila ng marunong magmaneho para mas mabilis makapunta sa port and more convenient sakin,” she added.

Currently, Montejo is in the process of converting her Philippine driver’s license to a UAE driver’s license, fortunate that her company is covering at least AED 5,000 for the procedure.

Hit the road for raises

Meanwhile, for Petersol Gurango who works in the Mechanical Engineering department, having a UAE driver’s license is the key to a salary increase. “Preferred nila na may driver’s license, kasi they need someone to buy the mechanical materials. Up until now, yung boss pa rin namin yung bumibili ng materials,” he explained, emphasizing the need for more team members to take on additional tasks.

Because of the gap that needs to be filled, Gurango recognized an opportunity within the company that could lead to a higher salary. With the help of a company car, Gurango said that he would receive more responsibilities but more opportunities to prove his worth in the company.

“Once I work, tas na prove ko sa kanila na effective ako, mas marami akong nagagawa kesa sa dati kong trabaho nung wala akong lisensya, that’s the time that I can request for a salary increase,” Gurango said, outlining his strategy to secure higher pay.

Getting a license: What drives you?

Beyond advancing their careers, many OFWs shared their motivations for obtaining their own UAE driver’s license in our Tanong ng Bayan post.

Some expressed a desire to easily visit the UAE’s beautiful destinations. “Para mas madaling mapuntahan ang magagandang lugar sa UAE,” one commenter noted, adding, “At mas madaling magawa ang iba’t ibang adventures.”

Other commenters highlighted the benefits of having a UAE driver’s license when driving in GCC member states and countries as you won’t need to have additional permits for it. “Once you get your driver’s license in the UAE, you’ll be able to use it in GCC member states and countries,” shared one commenter.

However, you can use your UAE driver’s license internationally by obtaining an International Driving Permit (IDP). This permit allows you to legally drive in non-GCC countries. For example, with an IDP, you can drive in the Philippines for up to 90 days. “Just go to an LTO office or satellite and present your international UAE driver’s license,” explained one commenter.

First-timers: Where do I start?

After learning the benefits of having a driver’s license, now, you want to apply for one! However, before you make a nosedive, it’s advisable to budget at least AED 5,000 to cover training classes, application fees, and exam costs.

Once you’ve readied yourself financially, you can follow the steps below:

Step 1 – Pass an eye test from your chosen driving school or optician.

Step 2 – Submit required documents to the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA), including an application form, passport with residence visa, sponsor/company’s No Objection Certificate (NOC), and eight passport-sized photos.

Step 3 – Attend their training and classes. You will be given a temporary driver’s license.

Step 4 – Pass all the internal tests, including the parking and garage tests. Once you’re done, your driving school will book you for the RTA Theory and Road Test.

Pinoys prosper in purchasing power

Securing a UAE driver’s license involves fees, and beyond that, there are other expenses like fuel and maintenance that come with owning a car. However, Filipinos seem undeterred. Why? It’s because the purchasing power of OFWs has grown significantly, empowering them to invest in essentials like owning a vehicle in the UAE.

Several OFWs in our “Tanong ng Bayan” post shared their desire to obtain a driver’s license in preparation for buying a car. One commenter stated, “I want to get a driver’s license because I’m planning to buy my own car.” They added, “May car allowance din naman. Besides mabilis kumuha ng sasakyan.” While purchasing a car involves expenses, the growing purchasing power of OFWs over time provides them with greater freedom to acquire the things they need.

The ‘Golden Chance’

If you’ve already got your Philippine driver’s license, can you skip the boring stuff and jump straight to the fun part—just pay up and convert it to a shiny new UAE license?

Before 2023, a Philippine driver’s license was not approved by Dubai’s RTA. However, things got better when they introduced what you’d call the ‘Golden Chance.’

With this scheme, you have a one-time opportunity to convert your license without having to take training and classes; all you have to do is take a theory and road test. Failing it would mean that you’d have to start from scratch and take driving lessons.

Nevertheless, do not let the fees intimidate you, nor the nerve-racking exams or the challenging parking exams! Look beyond what a UAE driver’s license can give you: a better career, convenience, the privilege to drive in other countries, and many more. Clearly, the advantages outweigh the bad.

Step up and focus on the rewards a UAE driver’s license can bring. Good luck!