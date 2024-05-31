Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

New landmark sign in UAE enters Guinness World Records as world’s tallest landmark sign

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal1 hour ago

The Guinness World Records Arabia has named the Liwa board in the Al Dhafra Region the world’s largest sign, measuring 221 meters in height, weighing 49 tonnes, and positioned on a hill 197 meters above sea level.

The Liwa board has the same design as the landmark sign in Hatta inspired by the Hollywood-style board. According to a statement, the Liwa board is part of Al Dhafra Region Municipality’s initiative to boost the region as the culture and tourism destination in Abu Dhabi.

 

This news was also confirmed by Abu Dhabi Media Office, stating “The Liwa sign, a landmark displaying the name Liwa, has entered into the [Guinness World Records Arabia] for the world’s tallest landmark sign. Developed by [Al Dhafra Region Municipality], an affiliate of [Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport], the landmark weighs 49 tonnes and stands at 23.5m tall, visually enhancing Al Dhafra Region.”

Back in 2023, the landmark sign in Hatta was also recognized as the “Tallest Landmark Sign,” measuring 13,7 metres and taller than its US counterpart which is the famous Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, California.

 

 

