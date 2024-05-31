Family accepts diploma, medal with deceased student’s life-sized placard on graduation day

The relatives of a deceased student proudly accepted her diploma and medal on the graduation stage, holding a life-sized placard with her photo in her place.

In a viral video, a woman was seen carrying the life-sized placard of the student who passed away to the center of the stage.

With tears in her eyes, she hung the medal around the neck of the placard, then posed for photos with the placard and diploma alongside another relative.

According to one netizen, the student passed away in a tragic accident a few days before graduation.

“Nag-practice sila para sa graduation, tapos nung pauwi na sila, naaksident sila kasama ang classmate,” the netizen said.

“Ang classmate, okay naman. Buhay siya,” she added.

Meanwhile, other netizens expressed their condolences and congratulated the family in the comments.

“Praying for all the family. Congratulations to you! A special new angel in heaven. Your mom and family are so proud of your achievements even for a short while,” one commenter said.

Meanwhile, others shared a similar story in the comments: “Ramdam ko rin yung sakit na nararamdaman ng isang magulang, kasi isarin ako sa namatayan ng anak,” another netizen said.

“Ngayong araw na ito, graduation din niya sana, kaso wala na siya. Kaya noong napanuod ko ito, naiiyak ako. Naalala ko rin yong anak ko,” he added.

The post did not include the name of the student and the specific cause of death.

The Filipino Times has contacted the person who posted the video.

Watch the vide here: