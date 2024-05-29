Win Gatchalian says Alice Guo’s mother may be Chinese

Senator Win Gatchalian revealed that the mother of embattled Bamban Mayor Alice Guo may be a “figment of imagination” or “non-existent at all.”

Gatchalian said Guo’s mother could also be a Chinese national, contrary to her earlier claim that her biological mother was a Filipina housekeeper.

Guo listed her mother’s name as Amelia Leal. Gatchalian said that a certain Wen Yi is Guo’s mother after finding out that they rented a warehouse in Valenzuela.

“Kung saan sya rumenta ng warehouse, itong taong si Wen Yi, parang pinapakilalang nanay niya sa mga taga doon sa Valenzuela. So, ako ang personal assessment ko, this might be the biological mother ni Alice Guo. Based on mga tanong-tanong ko,” Gatchalian said.

Wen Yi also appeared in a number of documents involving the businesses of Guo’s family.

Gatchalian said this may prove that Guo is not a Filipino national.

“In our system, we follow the bloodline. Kung ano ang parents mo, yun ang nationality mo,” Gatchalian said.

The Office of the Solicitor General is looking at a possible quo warranto case against Guo.

“The Office of the Solicitor General is the only agency kasi which can institute quo warranto on behalf of the state so we’re focusing our attention on that. Yung sa mga criminal, administrative, we leave that to the other agencies concerned,” Guevarra told reporters.