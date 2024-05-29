Andi Eigenmann addresses viral video of husband Philmar with another woman

Actress and vlogger Andi Eigenmann broke her silence over the viral video of her fiancé Philmar Alipayo.

In a viral clip shared online, Philmar was seen hanging out with a woman. On her Instagram, Andi said that she sees no problem with the clip.

“He can go out with his friends, go drinking every once in a while, and chat with whoever he wants. No harm in that,” said Andi.

She also accused those who spread and edited the video for malicious intent. “What’s shameful is purposely posting and editing a video to cause a stir, disturbing the peace of people and dragging them into their negativity, just for some social media attention,” she added.

The woman was identified as Crissa Liaging. She explained on her TikTok account that there was nothing going on between her and Philmar.

“Hindi totoo ang inyong iniisip at hindi totoo ang mga naglalabasang isyu sa social media. Alam ko mga kaibigan na mali ko, ako rin ang naglaglag sa aking sarili,” she said in Bisaya.

She also denied flirting with Philmar.

“Walang flirting na nangyari dahil nasa public place kami. At hindi ko rin ma-please si Philmar the way siya tumingin at mag-act sa akin. Ang mali ko lang talaga mga kaibigan, hindi ako dumistansya,” she explained.

She said they were talking about a different surfer and nothing else. Crissa added that she is aware that Philmar has a family.

“Pero ‘yang sinasabi n’yo na lumalandi ako, hindi ako lumandi dahil alam kong pamilyadong tao siya. Ang sa akin lang mga kaibigan, masyado akong na-overwhelm dahil hindi ko inakala na kilala din pala niya ako,” she added.