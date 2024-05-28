Abu Dhabi to ban more single-use products in June 2024

Abu Dhabi is planning to ban single-use styrofoam products and single-use food container receptacles effective June 1, 2024.

This Single-Use Plastic Policy rule under The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) bans styrofoam lids, cups, plates, and beverage containers, including caps and lids made of expanded polystyrene.

Moreover, the rule will prohibit food container receptacles for products intended for immediate consumption, regardless of whether they are to be eaten on the spot or for takeaway. This also includes single-use items containing a product that is ready to be consumed without further preparation, such as heating, boiling, or cooking.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is implementing this rule to encourage businesses and consumers to adopt alternative products through this regulation.

Although the country is strongly emphasizing the ban on single-use items, certain products will be exempt, such as coolers, large storage boxes, and items designed for medical purposes.

So far, EAD’s Single-Use Plastic Policy has helped prevent the consumption of 310 million single-use plastic bags.

Additionally, the distribution of bags at retailers’ cash counters has decreased by up to 95 percent. In terms of weight, this translates to over 2,000 tonnes of single-use plastic bags being avoided.

Furthermore, over 1,000 tonnes of bottles, equivalent to 67 million bottles, were collected last year as part of this initiative.