Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Marcos reappoints Cacdac as Secretary of DMW

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal2 hours ago

Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Hans Leo Cacdac, acting Secretary of DMW

Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has reappointed Hans Leo Cacdac as the ad interim Secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), as announced by the Presidential Communications Office.

This reappointment signifies President Marcos’ continued trust and confidence in Cacdac. Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said in a statement: “The reappointment of Cacdac, indicated in a list of presidential appointees released by Malacanang on Friday, demonstrates President Marcos’ continued trust and confidence in the official.”

As the 19th Congress concluded its Second Regular Session and adjourned on Thursday, the Commission on Appointments (CA) prompted the postponement of Cacdac’s confirmation as the DMW Chief.

The first news of Cacdac’s appointment as the new DMW Secretary was released by Malacanang on April 25, 2024. Upon assuming his new role, Cacdac pledged to uphold a rights-based approach to safeguard the welfare of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

Before his appointment, Cacdac had also served as the officer-in-charge for the DMW following the passing of former Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople in August 2023.

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal2 hours ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

Katie WEB 22

Filipino ultrarunners conquer 222KM ultramarathon in France

9 mins ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE

December Avenue set to ignite EarthSoul Fest in Dubai

1 hour ago
Katie WEB 21

Dubai to add more ‘EV Charging Stations’

18 hours ago
michelle dee

Michelle Dee bids goodbye to pageant scene

21 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button