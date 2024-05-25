DMW ready to repatriate Filipinos if China-Taiwan tensions escalate

The Department of Migrant Workers has affirmed its readiness to facilitate the repatriation of Filipinos in Taiwan should tensions between Taipei and Beijing escalate further.

“We are always ready,” said reappointed DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac.

Cacdac said that they are coordinating with all concerned government agencies for contingency plans.

“We have always coordinated ourselves with the proper government agencies,” said Cacdac.

There are over 150,000 overseas Filipino workers in Taiwan according to the DMW. Cacdac did not divulge the repatriation plans for now.

“But rest assured, included in the plan is the manner by which they will be transported,” Cacdac said.

“I’m not at liberty to disclose details but rest assured we are ready, we stand ready, we have a contingency plan specifically in that part of the world,” he added.

Cacdac said that they have identified emergency points where Filipinos can converge in times of emergency.

The DMW added that the Taiwan government has laid down safety measures for foreign nationals and assures the safety of Filipinos in the self-governing island.