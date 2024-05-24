RCS Sports and Events DMCC brings the thrill of Giro D’Italia to Dubai

RCS Sports and Events DMCC, in collaboration with Technogym, hosted an event set to captivate sports enthusiasts and industry leaders alike. Technogym Dubai was the epicenter of a dynamic gathering celebrating the passion and innovation driving the sports industry forward.

Dubbed as a convergence of athleticism, technology, and networking, the event delivered an immersive experience for attendees. Located at Technogym Dubai, participants had the unique opportunity to witness the thrilling live streaming and watch party of Giro D’Italia Stage 17, a testament to the enduring allure of professional cycling.

Moreover, the event featured insightful panel discussions that delved into the intricate landscape of the sports industry. Esteemed partners, sponsors, and decision-makers shared their expertise, offering valuable perspectives on trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of sports.

The panel has included Technogym, RCS Sports and Events DMCC, Italian Trade Commission, Eataly, and Colnago, where they discussed their roles in the Giro d’Italia, providing essential support and resources that help make this prestigious cycling event a resounding success.

“Partnering with Technogym for this event highlights our commitment to excellence and innovation in the sports industry. As leaders in organizing world-class sports events, we are excited to showcase Giro D’Italia Stage 17 and provide a platform for industry leaders to network and explore new opportunities. This event exemplifies our dedication to fostering connections and driving the future of sports.” Michele Napoli, CEO of RCS Sports, and Events DMCC.

With live streaming, engaging discussions, and a delightful reception, this event delivered an unforgettable experience for all participants. Sports aficionados, industry professionals, and enthusiasts alike.