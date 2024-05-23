Marcos approves reverting to old school calendar

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved the gradual return of the academic calendar to the traditional arrangement.

The school year 2024-2025 will start on July 29 and will end on April 15 next year. This is after the public voiced concerns regarding the cancellation of classes due to extreme heat in April.

In the next academic years, schools are expected to gradually return to the traditional schedule wherein June marks the beginning of the school calendar until the end of March the following year.

In a press release, the Presidential Communications Office said Education Secretary Sara Duterte initially presented two options for the calendar shift.

“The first option comprised of 182 school days with 15 in-person Saturday classes while the second option was to have 167 school days with no in-person Saturday classes. Both options will end the SY on March 31, 2025,” the statement read.

However, the President said that the 167 school days would be too short and might compromise the learning of students.

He then suggested ending the school year on April 15, 2025, to complete the 182 school days without requiring students to attend school during weekends.

“Habaan lang natin ‘yung school days. Para matagal, dagdagan na lang natin ‘yung school days basta huwag natin gagalawin ‘yung Saturday. So, school day will remain the same. Standard lang,” the President said during the meeting.