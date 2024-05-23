Ensuring OFW safety: The crucial role of OEC

The Philippines is known for its strong overseas workforce, which is why it places a high priority on the welfare of its Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

As a result, the government has established document requirements and regulatory measures to safeguard OFWs, providing them with the necessary legal framework and support systems as they work abroad. One of these documents is the overseas employment certificate (OEC). Also known as an exit pass or an exit clearance, this document proves the identity of OFWs departing from the Philippines.

Below are some of the ways the OEC protects OFWs in a foreign land:

1. It verifies the legitimacy of the OFW’s employment

The OEC ensures that the employment of the OFW has been processed and verified by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA). This verification process confirms that the job offer is legitimate, the employer is accredited, and the contract meets the legal standards set by the Philippine government. This reduces the risk of illegal recruitment and employment scams.

2. It serves as documentation of legal employment

The OEC serves as an official record that the OFW has undergone the proper channels for overseas employment. It provides documentation that the worker has complied with all legal requirements and is authorized to work abroad. This legal documentation can be crucial in resolving disputes with employers and authorities in the host country.

3. It is your stepping stone to mandatory insurance

Securing an OEC ensures that the OFW is covered by mandatory insurance as required by the Philippine government. This insurance provides protection against various risks, such as accidents, natural death, medical repatriation, and more. The insurance coverage helps OFWs and their families mitigate financial burdens in case of unforeseen events.

Apart from protecting OFWs, holding an OEC means certain travel privileges, including exemption from paying travel taxes and terminal fees at Philippine airports. This financial relief helps reduce the initial costs for OFWs when leaving the country.

So, the next time you’re vacationing in the Philippines as an OFW, take a moment to appreciate the benefits of obtaining an OEC. This certificate not only facilitates smoother travel but also ensures your protection and well-being as an overseas worker.