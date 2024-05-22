Useful apps to navigate Dubai as a new OFW

Embarking on a new adventure as an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in the United Arab Emirates can be very exciting. As you settle in and thrive, it’s best to keep yourself up-to-date with the best apps that can help you explore and navigate this land that you will soon call your second home.

Don’t worry, because we’ve listed down some of the apps that you can utilize as an OFW in Dubai.

As a newcomer, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and get lost in unfamiliar surroundings. But that’s how you will learn to navigate through the city. As you venture your way through the hustle and bustle of Dubai, you may want to download these apps:

1. Google Maps

The most practical way to check your destination and how you will be able to get there would be through Google Maps. It provides maps, real-time traffic updates, public transport routes, and walking directions.

2. Dubai Metro Interactive Map

If you’re someone who prefers commuting through public transportation, then the Dubai Metro will prove itself useful. Not only will you see the comprehensive route map of the Dubai Metro’s Green and Red Line as well as the Dubai Tram’s route but you will also be able to plan out your journey and check how long you will be able travelling. Plus, this app works offline!

3. S’Hail

As a public transportation user, you may want to download an official application from the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai. With S’Hail, you can check your metro and bus routes. They will also provide different suggestions on how you will be able to get to your destination. Plus, you can also recharge your Nol card through this app, taking away the hassle of lining up at recharging stations.

4. Careem

Tired of waiting for available taxis to pick you up? Download the Careem app and conveniently book a taxi. Careem is popular ride-hailing service in the UAE t’s perfect for when you’re unsure of the route or prefer a convenient and comfortable way to travel.

With the help of these apps, you will be able to travel all around the city without any worries.