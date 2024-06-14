DMW closes travel agency in Bulacan for illegal recruitment

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) ordered the closure of a travel agency in Malolos City, Bulacan, for illegal recruitment.

The High Dreamer Travel and Tours Services located at No. 0106 Paseo del Congreso, Catmon, Malolos, Bulacan, was reported for illegally recruiting Filipino workers for fraudulent jobs in Europe, DMW said in a press release.

“Initial investigation revealed that the agency offers jobs such as production workers, agricultural workers, cleaners, restaurant workers, construction workers, and cleaners in various European countries, particularly Croatia, with monthly salaries between P70,000 and P80,000,” DMW said.

The High Dreamer also collected P100,000 worth of processing fees and P300,000 worth of placement fees per applicant that can be paid in three installments and nonrefundable.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the closure of the travel agency came after being reported by a Filipino community in Poland.

“Once again, the Filipino Community in Poland proved to be a valuable ally in stopping these illegal activities. We thank them for their vigilance in reporting the illegal activities of High Dreamer to our Migrant Workers Office in Prague (MWO-Prague),” Cacdac said.

The investigation showed that the High Dreamer had no valid license and offered overseas jobs to Filipinos via Facebook.

The DMW urged the victims of High Dreamer to contact DMW-MWPB through their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dmwairtip and their email at [email protected]. to file cases against the travel agency.