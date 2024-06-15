EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Kim Chiu bids farewell to ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim’

Camille Quirino

Filipina actress Kim Chiu took to Instagram to tell her fans that she is bidding goodbye to her character Secretary Kim in the Philippine adaptation entitled ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim.’

In an Instagram post, Kim wrote: “It’s been days since we finished, but I still can’t believe we are now on our last episode.”

“As I close another character I played, I always learn something or have this takeaway trait that I will keep inside my pocket as I turn my back to that particular role. There were so many doubts, confusion, fear, and unsure thoughts, but all I did was trust the process,” Kim said.

 

“Surprisingly, everything went smoothly, and the boat sailed perfectly. I leave my fears and doubts behind,” she added.

In her post, Kim thanked her leading man, Filipino actor Paulo Avelino, for “accepting the role and having my back during those tough days.”

She also thanked several people who were involved in the project. “Thank you to the captain of our ship, Direk @cvovidanes, for the patience and guidance throughout the series,” Kim said.

“To the @viuphilippines team ms, @bigbadbawang, thank you for your trust and support. Thank you to our entire staff and crew and my co-actors. You guys are the best,” Kim said, expressing her gratefulness. “Grabe! Everyone brought their A-game sa set, like literally EVERYONE,” she added.

‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim,’ the Philippine version of the famous South Korean series has released its final episode 40 on VIU. Kim invited everyone to watch the series: “Time to binge-watch, kumpleto na ang episodes from start to finish!”

