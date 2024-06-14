5 movies to watch this Father’s Day

Father’s Day is just around the corner! What’s your plan to celebrate with your dad?

For many of us, dining out and enjoying quality time with our fathers is the perfect way to honor their love, support, and the guidance they’ve provided throughout our lives. However, some dads might prefer a more relaxed celebration at home, especially if they deal with backaches or knee pain. Sometimes, all they want is to grab some chips and popcorn and settle in for a good movie.

No matter what your dad prefers, we’ve got you covered. Here are five must-watch movies to enjoy with your dad this Father’s Day.

The Pursuit of Happyness

This is an inspiring story about Chris Gardner (Will Smith), a struggling salesman who becomes homeless with his young son, Christopher (Jaden Smith). Chris’ determination led him to a competitive internship at a brokerage firm, which changed his life.

Miracle in Cell No. 7

This movie is a heartwarming South Korean drama about a mentally challenged man, Lee Yong-gu, who is wrongfully imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit. Despite his condition, he forms close bonds with his cellmates, who, moved by his innocence and love for his young daughter, Ye-sung, help him reunite with her.

Real Steel

Real Steel follows Charlie Kenton (Hugh Jackman), a washed-up fighter who reunites with his estranged son Max (Dakota Goyo). Together, they discover an old, discarded robot named Atom, which they train and transform into a top contender in the robot boxing world, rekindling their father-son relationship along the way.

Finding Nemo

Marlin (Albert Brooks), an overly cautious father, witnessed how a diver caught his son Nemo (Alexander Gould). Determined to find him, Marlin embarks on a daring journey into the open ocean, accompanied by Dory (Ellen DeGeneres), a friendly fish with short-term memory loss.

Isusumbong Kita sa Tatay Ko

This movie tells the story of Badong (FPJ) and his daughter Joey (Judy Ann Santos), who looks pretty yet has a tomboyish demeanor. When Badong falls in love with a beautiful doctor, Joey feels her close bond with her father is threatened.