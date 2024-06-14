Arnold Clavio recounts hemorrhagic stroke experience

Veteran broadcaster Arnold Clavio shared on his social media account his recent health scare.

On Instagram, Clavio said he was driving home after playing golf when he felt numbness in the right part of his body.

“Matinding pamamanhid sa kanang braso at binti,” said Clavio.

“Di ko na rin maramdaman ang pag-apak sa pedal ng gas at brake,” he added on Instagram.

The journalist then said that he decided to take a rest at a nearby gas station.

“Papunta ng restroom, hindi na ako makalakad. Kailangan ko na may mahawakan,” the Kapuso journalist added.

Clavio then decided to stop by the nearest hospital on his way to Antipolo.

“At the emergency room of Fatima University Medical Center, he underwent a number of tests. Lumitaw na ang blood pressure (BP) ko ay nasa 220/120 at ang blood sugar ko ay umabot ng 270,” Clavio continued.

The journalist added that he also went through a CT scan and there was slight bleeding to the left side of the brain.

“At sa oras na yon, ako ay nagkaroon na ng ‘HEMORRHAGIC STROKE’!” be narrated.

Clavio said he was then transferred to St. Luke’s Medical Center.

“Agad akong inasikaso sa ER ng kanilang brain attack team at dinala sa Acute Stroke Unit ng ospital para ganap na bantayan ang aking BP at sugar,” he continued.

Clavio did not disclose whether he was out of the woods or already safe following his stroke.

“ARAL: Feeling OK does not mean you’re OK. Feeling good does not mean we’re good. Listen to your body. Traydor ang hypertension! Always check your BP,” he wrote.

“Thank you, Lord. I personally experienced your MIRACLE,” he added.