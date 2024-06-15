DMW: 21 Filipino seafarers rescued after Houthi attack

The Department of Migrant Workers reported that 21 out of the 22 Filipino seafarers onboard MV Tutor are rescued and safe following the attack of rebel group Houthi in the Red Sea.

“As of around 10:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. last night, combined international forces rescued and extracted the 21 Filipino seafarers from the ship, which was immobilized but stable, and they were boarded on security forces ship and taken to safer port,” Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac said in a Saturday forum.

Cacdac did not disclose the whereabouts of the seafarers for their security.

“But rest assured, the 21 Filipino seafarers are safe,” Cacdac added.

The Philippine government has condemned the attacks of the rebel group.

Cacdac said that they are still locating for one more Filipino onboard the ship.

“We are still searching for him… We were assured they will not stop in terms of locating our missing seafarer who is just within the ship,” Cacdac said.

Reuters previously reported that the missing Filipino seafarer could be trapped inside the ship’s engine room.