Masarap, Masaya in Dubai: NutriAsia delights overseas Filipinos with their beloved products at Kalayaan 2024

NutriAsia made sure attendees experienced a Masarap, Masaya celebration at this year’s Kalayaan 2024, a Philippine Independence Day celebration that took place on June 9, 2024, at Saeed Hall 1, Dubai World Trade Centre, United Arab Emirates.

A colorful booth was set up where attendees could enjoy NutriAsia’s exciting roleta game, offering a chance to take home their favorite products like Silver Swan Soy Sauce, Datu Puti Vinegar, Mang Tomas, UFC Tomato Sauce, UFC Banana Sauce, and more. The booth attracted a long queue right from the start of the event until the excitement continued late into the celebration.

Laughter and cheers echoed throughout Saeed Hall 1 as participants eagerly spun the ‘roleta’, hoping to snag their favorite NutriAsia products. While others patiently waited in line, already thinking of what Filipino dish to cook back home should they win a product from the game.

That’s not all, they also had the chance to take home more NutriAsia merchandise such as lunchboxes, notebooks, mugs, and even our favorite eco-bags.

The fun did not stop at the NutriAsia booth. They hosted an engaging segment where lucky participants had the opportunity to play and take home baskets brimming with more NutriAsia goodies. 10 lucky attendees joined NutriAsia’s “Chef Juan Goes to the Kitchen” live on stage, where two teams of 5 members each participated in an exciting challenge. They selected NutriAsia products to use in recreating a Filipino dish, showcasing their deep knowledge and love for Filipino cuisine. The first team to finish and shout “Masarap, Masaya, Basta’t NutriAsia!” emerged victorious, adding to the festive and heartfelt spirit of Kalayaan 2024.

NutriAsia’s presence at Kalayaan 2024 brought a taste of Filipino joy to the event. Through their interactive booth and engaging activities, they created masarap, masaya, and memorable experiences for Filipinos as they celebrate the 126th Philippine Independence Day in Dubai.