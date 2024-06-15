Celebrities who are first-time dads this 2024

With all the attention and expectations, being a celebrity is not an easy task—being a father on top of that.

But despite the challenging aspects of fatherhood, it is also the same thing that brings joy and fulfillment at the end of the day.

For all their hard work and sacrifices, appreciating and celebrating our fathers, grandfathers, stepfathers, and father figures is best done every third Sunday of June. But this year, Father’s Day will be extra special for these celebrities who will be celebrating their first time becoming a parent.

Take a look at the list of Filipino celebrities who are first-time dads in 2024:

Benedict Cua

Content creator Benedict Cua surprised the netizens with his announcement on social media that he is now a dad to his 2-month-old son, Aleck.

“I just wanna say, I’ve had the best two months of my life… I waited for so many years and finally, he’s here. I want to immortalize every moment I have with him,” he said in a YouTube vlog.

From baby feeding to sunbathing and providing for his son in the coming years, Cua shared that he is determined to become a hands-on dad to Bao-Bao (short for Xiao Long Bao), Aleck’s nickname.

Sharing his journey as a first-time dad, Cua said he also preserved his son’s dried umbilical cord and nail clippings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEN | 柯霆峰 (@benedict_cua)

“Ang promise ko lang is I will actively be present in every moment of your life. I will not only provide your physical needs but aim to nurture your emotional well-being as well,” the 31-year-old content creator said in his vlog, addressed to his son.

Rambo Nuñez

Rambo Nunez is among the celebrity dads to celebrate Father’s Day for the first time as Kapamilya actress Maja Salvador recently gave birth to their first child.

“Our Maria,” as Maja and Rambo called their baby on their Instagram post on June 1, showing the baby’s feet together with their hands in one photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAJA SALVADOR (@maja)

The celebrity couple held an intimate civil wedding on Valentine’s Day last year, followed by a wedding ceremony in Bali, Indonesia.

Albie Casiño

Actor Albie Casiño also welcomes fatherhood with his child, Roman Andrew, to his non-showbiz girlfriend.

In an Instagram video posted on June 12, the actor was seen to be very excited after meeting his son for the first time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Albie Casiño (@thestallion09)

“A great man told me, ‘Being a dad has no days off and retirement,’ I wouldn’t have it any other way. I finally got to meet my son. Hello Roman Andrew the world is yours, little man,” Casiño wrote in an Instagram post, introducing his child to the world.

Sef Cadayona

Actor-comedian Sef Cadayona has officially become a father with his first child “Little Herminia.”

The announcement was posted on March 21 via Instagram by Cadayona and his fiancé, Nelan Vivero, after posting the photo of their healthy newborn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @__nelvnvivero

Ninong Ry

Celebrity chef and content creator Ninong Ry begins his “Daddy Ry era” with his son, Rue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan (@ninongry)

“Siya ang nagdala pero ako ang kamukha! Welcome sa mundong ito, Rue! Daddy Ry era starts now!” wrote Ninong Ry, introducing his son on his social media platforms on May 20.

A separate post shows a video of Ninong Ry cooing while holding his baby.

“Ganito pala pakiramdam nun,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan (@ninongry)

Happy Father’s Day to all fathers and father-figures out there!