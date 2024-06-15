Tough love pero soft heart: Sweet naman pala si Tatay

Have you ever dared to defy the commands of your father? If so, we’re glad you’re still alive to tell the tale! Kidding aside, many Filipinos grew up with so-called disciplinarian dads; they have a fearsome “death stare” when you defy their commands, and of course, we can’t forget the ‘traditional sermon’ or ‘parusa’. But despite this stern exterior, deep down, they just want what is best for you and support your dreams.

This International Father’s Day, overseas Filipinos in the UAE share stories about their tough dads, revealing the heartwarming truth that beneath their strict exteriors, they are softies at heart.

Jowa After Graduation

​​Growing up, we watched some lucky friends start relationships as early as high school and college. However, many of us didn’t dare to follow suit because it was prohibited by our Filipino dads, who wanted us to focus on our studies and graduate first.

“When it comes to our studies namin, bawal jumowa. Bawal din manood ng TV at bawal mag cellphone unless Friday and Saturday nights,” Dubai-based JD Ruperez said, reminiscing the strict commands of his ‘disciplinarian dad.’

However, after JD’s sister graduated, got married, and had children, their dad’s soft heart began to show, proving that their dad was also supportive of relationships once they are at the right age. “Nung nagka-apo na, ayun, lolo’s favorite na ang mga apo. Kahit anong hingiin ni apo, bili agad ng pagkain at laruan,” JD said.

“Hands-on din siyang nag-aalaga. Pag pinapagalitan ni ate yung mga anak niya, si papa ang sumbungan ng mga bata,” he added.

Gala sa Tamang Edad

“But Dad, I don’t have a boyfriend. I’m just hanging out with friends!” This is often our reassurance to dads, trying to convince them to allow us on out-of-town trips with friends. But no dice! Dads are more stubborn than us when it comes to ensuring our safety.

Lynn Monique Tipactipac, PR Specialist in Dubai, shared her relationship with her dad. “Most of my life na nasa Pinas ako. Nasa Dubai si papa, pero kasali siya sa lahat ng desisyon sa buhay ko. If mag out of town ako with friends, hindi ako napapayagan dahil sa kanya,” Tipactipac said.

However, it’s not that her dad is against having fun. Now as an adult, Tipactipac realizes that he’s simply concerned about anything that might happen to her while he’s far away in another country.

One time, she found out her dad’s fun-loving side when he spontaneously decided to go on a trip out of town. “Nagsabi lang siya bigla na pupunta kami sa Batangas at Pangasinan para gumala and visit our relatives. Akala ko, after one week pa yun. Sinabihan kami bigla na mag-empake na kasi bukas na mismo ang flight,” Tipactipac said, amused by his dad’s love for fun and appreciative of his commitment to ensure her safety.

‘Tignan Mo Si Ganito…’

With our dads’ strictness, we often find ourselves comparing our families to others. Yet, our dads also never hesitate to measure our achievements against those of others—often with the neighbor’s kids.

This is what Dubai-based Aileen Laquindanum experienced during her years as a student, explaining that her parents expected her to do well in school. “Minsan, kino-compare yung grades at yung achievements namin sa iba,” Laquindanum said.

However, Filipino parents are driven by their concern for their children’s future, motivating them to strive for greater accomplishments. Just recently, Laquindanum was promoted to Team Leader at a real estate company, and her parents couldn’t be prouder.

“Ngayon, ang achievements ko naman ang kinikuwento ni tatay sa iba. Nakikita ko na sobrang proud niya sa achievements ko, na nagli-lead ako ng tao, tapos ang mga nakakasalamuha ko, mga managers. Kahit pati yung ultimo suweldo ko, proud siya. Nakikita ko na sobrang saya niya para sa akin,” Laquindanum said happily.

Hindi Lang Naman Pala Showy

For some, Filipino dads seldom show their love and pride for their children. However, Dubai-based Carlos Mora shared that his father seldom showed his emotions, which made him look more intimidating and unapproachable.

“Hindi siya super affectionate na tao. Tas ang laki kasi ng tatay ko. Matikas siya. Six foot na tao,” Mora said. “Bihira siyang mag-show ng emotions. Hindi rin siya nag-oopen up sa family kasi sobra siyang madisiplina. Minsan, pinapadapa kami at pinapa squat,” he added.

When Mora was young, there came a time when he caught his dad crying in secret. It wasn’t until he turned 18 that he understood what troubled his father. “First time namin mag-bonding. Para kaming naging best friends. Dun siya naging open sakin. Sinabi niya sakin lahat ng hirap sa business,” he said, recounting the sacrifices his father made out of love for him and their family.

Filipino fathers often don’t openly display affection towards their children, particularly when maintaining an authoritative fatherly image. However, secretly, they also yearn for closer bonds with their children. So, why not take this opportunity to relax and enjoy some quality time with your dads in Dubai during the Eid Al Adha holidays?

Ipasyal Mo si Tatay

You can enjoy spectacular fireworks across the UAE as the country celebrates the Eid Al Adha holidays. Some of the best places to watch the fireworks include Riverland Dubai, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Dhafra, and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. Be sure to check the schedules for the fireworks displays on June 16 and 17!

Fireworks displays are not the only exciting shows in the UAE. If you and your dad enjoy live performances, consider attending one of the upcoming concerts in Dubai. You can bond over senti-songs at December Avenue’s live concert or groove to the beats of Jason Derulo during EarthSoul Fest.

For dads with more refined tastes, immerse yourselves in La Perle, an acrobatic show with a captivating storyline. Throughout the month, they are offering a special AED 99 discount exclusively for Filipinos in celebration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day.

Ikaw ang Taya: Dine with Tatay

After enjoying a great show—or before it—why not indulge in a delicious dinner? If you’re craving scrumptious meals that excite your Asian taste buds, try Chinese Star Restaurant. For those who love buffets and want to explore the diverse flavors of various cuisines, the Radisson Blu Hotel is a fantastic choice.

But if you and your dad prefer to stay home and watch a movie, why not cook a meal together with ingredients loved by Filipinos? Reminisce about how your dad used to take charge in the kitchen, and now, it’s your turn to showcase your cooking skills. WestZone offers a wide variety of Filipino products that you can use, such as NutriAsia condiments, which will surely delight both you and your dad’s taste buds.

Filipino fathers are often perceived as tough, yet beneath their exterior, they are soft-hearted. Though they may not always show it openly, as we grow older, we begin to glimpse the depth of their love and support. As we celebrate International Father’s Day, let’s honor these remarkable men in our lives who simply want the best for us. They deserve our heartfelt recognition.

Happy International Father’s Day!