Dubai Event Security Committee bares plan to ensure a safe Eid Al-Adha 

The Dubai Event Security Committee (ESC) has completed its security preparations for events, tourist areas, and key locations across Dubai for the upcoming Eid Al-Adha.

The ESC has prepared and finalized the Compressive Security Plan with the help of 55 government and private sectors, His Excellency Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, assistant commandant for operations at Dubai Police and chairperson of the ESC said.

The security plan prioritizes the safety and comfort of the residents and tourists in line with the Eid Al-Adha holiday, the Dubai Media Office reported.

“The security measures include safeguarding all mosques and large prayer grounds, deploying patrols across roads, vital and tourist areas, shopping centers, and open markets to enhance security,” Al Ghaithi said.

The security plan includes deploying 429 security patrols, 21 land rescue patrols, 34 marine security boats, 2 helicopters, 5 operations rooms, 135 ambulances, 51 security bicycles, 10 rescue boats, 62 civil defense vehicles, family-only beaches, 24 small cranes, and 5 CBRN responders.

Meanwhile, 107 trains, 14,388 luxury vehicles (limousines), 12,632 taxis, 1,150 public transport buses, 57 marine transport means, and 7 traffic and public transportation control centers are included in the transportation plan.

“Public members are advised to call 901 for non-emergencies and 999 for emergencies and to use the “Police Eye” service in the Dubai Police app to report any observations or violations,” Al Ghaithi reminds the public.