Marcos meets with senators, spouses after Zubiri ouster

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Courtesy: Liza Marcos

President Bongbong Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos met with some senators and their spouses just days after former Senate President Migz Zubiri was ousted from his post.

“Had a nice time breaking bread with the Senators and their spouses,” the first lady shared on her Facebook post.

Liza said the dinner was casual and light.

“Casual dinner with the Senators & their spouses, Bahay Pangulo, Manila,” she added.

Among those present include Senate President Francis ”Chiz” Escudero, Senators Robin Padilla, Alan Peter Cayetano, Francis Tolentino, Raffy Tulfo, Sherwin Gatchalian, Mark Villar, Jinggoy Estrada, Grace Poe, Cynthia Villar, Loren Legarda, and Pia Cayetano.

Legarda and Gatchalian did not support the ouster of Zubiri.

Malacanang has yet to provide more information on what transpired during the meeting of the first couple and the senators.

“Three weeks ago pa ‘yun plinano so that has nothing to do with the change of leadership in the Senate,” said Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

