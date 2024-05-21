Marcos to PMA 2024 graduates: ‘Vigorously defend PH territory’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has called on the 278 new graduates of the Philippine Military Academy to defend the Philippine territories against the threats that harm its people.

The President reminds the “PMA Bagong Sinag Class of 2024” to adhere to their mission, not only in warfare but also on advocating the welfare of the public

“Against intruders who have been disrespecting our territorial integrity, we will vigorously defend what is ours,” Marcos said during the graduation ceremony at Fort General Gregorio Del Pilar in Baguio City.

“The future Cadets should be prepared to sacrifice for the community and repel the threats that could corrode social and political trust.”

“What we are facing now is a blatant disregard of internationally accepted principles and deployment of weapons, of mass destruction by parties who seek to drive a wedge between a united citizenry,” he added.

The statement comes amid the reports that China has released a regulation, authorizing to detain without trial the foreigners who are suspected of “illegally” crossing the South China Sea, following the Philippine civilian mission to the West Philippine Sea on May 15.

These schemes, Marcos said, should not divert the attention of the public servants to other urgent tasks, such as keeping the country’s territories secure, the democracy stable, and the people safe in their homes.

“It is this very sense of mission that makes your profession most noble,” the President said.

Marcos also commended the PMA instructors and called on the Department of National Defense and Armed Forces of the Philippines to review the current curriculum to better equip the cadets with the 21st century skills needed in the digital battlefield.