Marcos downplays photos with Bamban Mayor Alice Guo

Following his statements that he doesn’t know Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, President Bongbong Marcos now maintains that he does not know her even though the mayor shared photos of her with the chief executive.

Marcos said he does not say no to people asking for a selfie with him.

“That proves nothing. You know how many pictures I take during a campaign? Siguro isang libo sa isang araw,” said Marcos in an interview with reporters.

“Lahat naman ng humihingi ng selfie hindi ko naman hinihindian so it doesn’t really mean anything,” he added.

Marcos said there are no concrete steps being taken yet by the executive department to investigate the questionable background of Guo.

The Department of Interior and Local Government has urged the Ombudsman to suspend Guo over her supposed links to POGO operations.