OFWs may visit Expo 2020 Museum for free this weekend

The Expo 2020 Dubai Museum officially opened on May 18, 2024, showcasing hands-on exhibits, stunning displays, and immersive multimedia experiences for the citizens, residents, and visitors of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to a news report by Emirates News Agency (WAM), the newly inaugurated museum will be giving complimentary free tickets for May 18 and May 19 only, this includes entry to the city’s three Stories of Nations exhibitions. There will also be a 50 percent discount on other attractions such as the Alif Terra, the Women’s and Vision Pavilions, and Garden in the Sky.

 

The museum will be open from Monday to Sunday at 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For commuters, the Expo 2020 Museum is a 9 minute walk away from the Expo 2020 Metro Station. Here is the map location for reference:

Starting May 20th, the museum will be included in Expo City’s one-day Attractions Pass, priced at AED 120.

