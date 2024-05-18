DILG urges Ombudsman to suspend Bamban Mayor Alice Guo

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has recommended to the Office of the Ombudsman the suspension of Bamban Mayor Alice Guo.

Guo is in hot waters for her supposed link to the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) in her municipality and her questionable background.

In a statement, DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos said he has formed a team to investigate Guo and her link to the illegal POGO operations.

“Based on the report, there are troubling findings of serious illegal acts which may have severe legal implications,” said Abalos.

Abalos said the DILG has no power to suspend elected local officials but can only recommend to the Ombudsman.

“The DILG does not have the power to directly suspend or dismiss local officials,” said the DILG.

“The DILG recommended to the Ombudsman the issuance of a preventive suspension against Mayor Guo, to prevent any influence on the continuing investigations of our and other agencies,” the statement added.