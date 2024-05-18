Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DILG urges Ombudsman to suspend Bamban Mayor Alice Guo

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has recommended to the Office of the Ombudsman the suspension of Bamban Mayor Alice Guo.

Guo is in hot waters for her supposed link to the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) in her municipality and her questionable background.

In a statement, DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos said he has formed a team to investigate Guo and her link to the illegal POGO operations.

“Based on the report, there are troubling findings of serious illegal acts which may have severe legal implications,” said Abalos.

Abalos said the DILG has no power to suspend elected local officials but can only recommend to the Ombudsman.

“The DILG does not have the power to directly suspend or dismiss local officials,” said the DILG.

“The DILG recommended to the Ombudsman the issuance of a preventive suspension against Mayor Guo, to prevent any influence on the continuing investigations of our and other agencies,” the statement added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 05 18T110623.786

Marcos expresses alarm over attempts to divide Filipinos

2 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 18T101007.915

Dubai eyes ’20-minute city’ concept with the approval of Quality of Life Strategy 2033

2 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 18T083724.930

Kris Aquino reveals heart problem

4 hours ago
UP istock

PH Embassy, UP Open University to launch borderless education program

18 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button