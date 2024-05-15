WCOPA amazes audience with performance at PPIE 2024

The Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2024 audience was electrified as the UAE’s World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) team captivated them with their mesmerizing performances.

Not only did they dazzle the crowd with their talents but also graciously shared their journey and preparation methods for the upcoming world championships.

“It’s one or two years of preparation for the upcoming World Championships of Performing Arts in Holywood, California, USA,” says UAE National Director of WCOPA, Elipas Sibua.

“Some of them were supposed to compete last year, but because there were problems along the way, they weren’t able to compete last year,” he added.

The PPIE event, renowned for showcasing property investment options to OFWs, had a glimpse of the brilliant young minds and skilled artists on stage. There were singers, dancers, and instrumentalists who wooed the huge crowd.

During the live interview with The Filipino Times, the young singers from WCOPA shared how they were preparing for the 27th annual WCOPA event held on June 28 to July 7, 2024.

“It takes one and a half hour of practice each day, drinking a lot of warm water to keep your throat warm. No sugar, no sweets, no cold drinks. So, it’s pretty much a commitment,” says young singer Jerusha D. Souza.

“It’s hard, but it’s worth it,” she added.

WCOPA is a prestigious international competition that draws participants from across the globe. Selections for official contestants are currently underway in various regions, including the USA, Canada, Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, Asia, and South Africa.

Indeed, WCOPA has earned a reputation for being a life-changing experience for participants, propelling them towards greater success in their artistic endeavors.

For those dreaming of international recognition and artistic fulfillment, WCOPA represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase their talent and embrace their passion for the performing arts. As the UAE WCOPA Team demonstrated at the PPIE event, talent knows no bounds, and with determination and perseverance, dreams can become reality on the world stage.