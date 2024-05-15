PPIE 2024 awards winning schools in poster and miniature house-making competition

The Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2024 has once again proven itself as a platform not only for showcasing the latest trends in real estate and investment but also for nurturing creativity and innovation among the youth.

In an exciting culmination of talent and skill, PPIE 2024 awarded the winning schools who participated in the highly anticipated poster and miniature house-making competition.

For the poster-making competition Category A, Ean F. Menon from the New Filipino Private School (NFPS) was recognized for his beautiful artwork about his dream house.

Gavin Kyler B. Tadeo from the same school, NFPS, secured second place in the poster-making competition Category A.

Meanwhile, the United International Private School’s (UIPS) Alexander N. Consigna secured first place for the poster-making Category B.

Another student from the NFPS secured second place in the poster-making competition Category B.

Afterward, the PPIE 2024 event moved on to the announcement of the miniature house-making competition. The first place winner was Sancea Jill D. Cabasag from the UIPS.

Meanwhile, the NFPS proved their students’ skills and talents with Angel Joli Rose D. De Castro winning second place in the miniature house-making competition.

This year’s competition witnessed an impressive display of imagination and craftsmanship from schools across the Philippines. From vibrant posters conveying the importance of investment to intricate miniature houses depicting innovative architectural designs, the entries reflected the participants’ dedication and passion for their craft.

The awards not only recognize the outstanding artistic abilities of the participants but also highlight the significance of instilling financial literacy and awareness from a young age.

The theme of the competition, aligned with the overarching mission of PPIE 2024, emphasizes the importance of investment in shaping the future of the Philippines. Through their creative expressions, the students have conveyed powerful messages about the value of prudent financial decision-making and the role of investment in driving sustainable growth and development.

The PPIE event is backed by Silver Sponsors, including Ayala Land, Hotel101 Global, RLC Residences, and Rockwell Land. Crucial contributions also came from exhibitors such as Crescent Hills Residences, One Lancaster Park, Tabeer Tours, and Sun Life.

Furthermore, the event received vital support from its sponsor, the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection Sector in Dubai Economy and Tourism, as well as partnerships with G&M Events Management LLC, DG Events Management, Agemono Express, Bacolod Inasal BBQ, Cabo Koncept, and The Desert Wok Restaurant, as food and beverage sponsors, further bolstered its success, while its media partners include The Filipino Times, GMA LifeTV, GMA PinoyTV, and GMA NewsTV.