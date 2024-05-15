Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Nino Muhlach sells FAMAS trophy to Boss Toyo for P500K

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report56 mins ago

Former child actor Nino Muhlach has sold one of his trophies from the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) to social media personality Boss Toyo for P500,000.

Boss Toyo said he plans to display the FAMAS acting trophies in a museum he is currently setting up.

“Aalagaan mo yan, irerestore mo yan,” said Muhlach in an episode of Pinoy Pawnstars.

The actor visited Boss Toyo in Quezon City with his acting trophy and haggled with Boss Toyo.

Muhlach said it was Boss Toyo who personally reached out to him if he wanted to sell his trophies.

“I decided to give it to him, pero big deal, kailangan alagaan niya and i-restore nya and ilagay nya sa museum nya, dahil hindi ko na naalagaan. Yun ang deal namin,” he said.

Boss Toyo said that Muhlach has changed the entertainment industry as a child actor and worked alongside Filipino movie icons.

“Ikaw ang barometer, pag sinabing ‘child actor’, tandaan natin, wala pa akong nakitang nakadaig sayo as a child actor,” said Boss Toyo.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report56 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 05 15T135745.163

LTFRB to start apprehending unconsolidated PUV drivers

22 mins ago
wcopa

WCOPA amazes audience with performance at PPIE 2024

40 mins ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 15T131344.784

King Charles III unveils first official portrait since coronation

1 hour ago

PPIE 2024 awards winning schools in poster and miniature house-making competition

1 hour ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button