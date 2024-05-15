Nino Muhlach sells FAMAS trophy to Boss Toyo for P500K

Former child actor Nino Muhlach has sold one of his trophies from the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) to social media personality Boss Toyo for P500,000.

Boss Toyo said he plans to display the FAMAS acting trophies in a museum he is currently setting up.

“Aalagaan mo yan, irerestore mo yan,” said Muhlach in an episode of Pinoy Pawnstars.

The actor visited Boss Toyo in Quezon City with his acting trophy and haggled with Boss Toyo.

Muhlach said it was Boss Toyo who personally reached out to him if he wanted to sell his trophies.

“I decided to give it to him, pero big deal, kailangan alagaan niya and i-restore nya and ilagay nya sa museum nya, dahil hindi ko na naalagaan. Yun ang deal namin,” he said.

Boss Toyo said that Muhlach has changed the entertainment industry as a child actor and worked alongside Filipino movie icons.

“Ikaw ang barometer, pag sinabing ‘child actor’, tandaan natin, wala pa akong nakitang nakadaig sayo as a child actor,” said Boss Toyo.