LuLu joins hands with Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) to support Small and Medium Enterprises development (SME)

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering the growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), LuLu has partnered with Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) to enhance market opportunities and fostering innovation.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed by Salim M.A., Director of LuLu Group and Abdul Baset Al Janahi, Chief Executive Officer of SME, an integrated division of Department of Economic Development (DED) in the presence of Rafat Radwan Wahbeh, Director of Enterprise Development Department, and James K. Varghese, Director of LuLu Dubai and Northern Emirates.

Key highlights of this partnership include:

1. Support for Start-Up SMEs: The initiative aims to provide local SMEs with opportunities to extend their sales channels within the large network of Lulu Hypermarkets across Dubai.

2. Priority Listing for Dubai SME Members: Dubai SME Members will receive priority listing as vendors, facilitating easy access to market opportunities and visibility.

3. Promotion Through LuLu Platform: SMEs will benefit from promotional support through the extensive reach of the LuLu platform, further enhancing their market presence and growth prospects.

Speaking of the collaboration, Salim M.A., Director of LuLu Group, said, “We, as a local organization, have always believed in supporting local entrepreneurs and business entities. Through this partnership with DET, we intend to help and support young entrepreneurs and SMEs to build and scale their ventures.”

 

LuLu aims to create a conducive environment for SMEs to succeed and contribute to the vibrant business landscape of Dubai in partnership with Dubai Economy and Tourism.

