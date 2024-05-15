Father’s wish: Rommel Padilla hopes for Daniel and Kathryn’s reconciliation

Filipino actor Rommel Padilla is still hoping that his son Daniel Padilla will reconcile with ex-girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo.

According to Rommel in a TikTok interview with StarsPhotog, he is still praying that someday, the ex-couple will reconcile and their love for one another will return.

“Talagang nangyayari yan, e, dumarating yung puntong nagkakasubukan,” Rommel said.

“Pero para sa akin, I still pray na sana dumating yung panahon na magkita sila ulit, magkaunawaan, dahil napakalaking panahon yung inilaan nila sa pagmamahalan nila,” he added.

When asked if he was sad with what happened to the KathNiel relationship, Rommel said: “Of course, lahat kami, lahat kami.”