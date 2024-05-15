Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

COMELEC says Bamban Mayor Guo could face perjury if not Filipino citizen

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 mins ago

According to Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Chairman George Garcia, the COMELEC said Bamban Mayor Alice Guo may be charged with perjury if proven that she is not a Filipino.

Garcia made the statement when asked about the possibility of Guo misrepresenting herself and even faking her documents to run for a public post.

“Kung mapapatunayan na hindi naman talaga siya Filipino citizen ay siya po ay puwedeng maging liable o makasuhan ng perjury,” Garcia said in an ambush interview with reporters.

Garcia said candidates in Philippine elections are only required to submit certificates of candidacy which state that they are Filipino citizens.

“As far as the Comelec is concerned, ang sinasubmit lang po sa atin base sa ating batas, base sa desisyon ng Korte Suprema ay certificate of candidacy,” he said.

“Wala pong nire-require ang batas na i-submit mo o dalhin mo ang nanay at tatay mo para patunayan na ikaw ay Filipino,” he added.

Senator Risa Hontiveros previously said that Guo could not present legal documents proving that she is Filipino.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

lulu signs

LuLu joins hands with Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) to support Small and Medium Enterprises development (SME)

11 mins ago
kathniel breakup

Father’s wish: Rommel Padilla hopes for Daniel and Kathryn’s reconciliation

20 mins ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 14T163514.174

ICYMI: What did you miss at the 10th PPIE?

19 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 14T153301.440

PAGASA: PH transitioning to rainy season

19 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button