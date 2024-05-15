COMELEC says Bamban Mayor Guo could face perjury if not Filipino citizen

According to Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Chairman George Garcia, the COMELEC said Bamban Mayor Alice Guo may be charged with perjury if proven that she is not a Filipino.

Garcia made the statement when asked about the possibility of Guo misrepresenting herself and even faking her documents to run for a public post.

“Kung mapapatunayan na hindi naman talaga siya Filipino citizen ay siya po ay puwedeng maging liable o makasuhan ng perjury,” Garcia said in an ambush interview with reporters.

Garcia said candidates in Philippine elections are only required to submit certificates of candidacy which state that they are Filipino citizens.

“As far as the Comelec is concerned, ang sinasubmit lang po sa atin base sa ating batas, base sa desisyon ng Korte Suprema ay certificate of candidacy,” he said.

“Wala pong nire-require ang batas na i-submit mo o dalhin mo ang nanay at tatay mo para patunayan na ikaw ay Filipino,” he added.

Senator Risa Hontiveros previously said that Guo could not present legal documents proving that she is Filipino.