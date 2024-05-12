Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Empower your investment journey with Rockwell Land at PPIE 2024

Do you believe that you deserve more in life? Rockwell Land is providing several lucrative options for OFW investors in the UAE.

During the 10th edition of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) at the Bristol Hotel on its second day May 12, Maria Luisa Bautista-Naguiat, Assistant Vice President & Head of International Sales at Rockwell Land, took the stage to empower investors to achieve greater success in their investment endeavors.

With the theme “Why You Deserve More,” Bautista-Naguiat touched on putting your money to work, for as low as AED 1,100.

“What do you do with your AED 1,100?” Bautista-Naguiat began.

“I have a co-worker who always buys an iPhone every year,” she said. “Siguro tuwing suweldo na, kakain kayo sa labas. That’s AED 650.”

“But actually, what’s nice is, you can buy properties with just AED 1,100. We’re just giving properties for AED 1,100 monthly,” she said.

Investing in a property is not just buying a piece of real estate; it also means that you are investing in your future. Moreover, real estate investments increase one’s return on investments (ROI) compared to other investment options.

“Compared to stocks or crypto, aakyat talaga ang real estate,” she said, explaining why real estate investments are a better option.

She highlighted properties in Katipunan, Batangas, and also in San Juan, which are very accessible and near schools, hospitals, workspaces, and so much more. They also have several properties and resorts in provinces, such as Cebu.

Bautista-Naguiat also said that Rockwell Land is known for its mixed-use communities. “Our mixed-use communities include commercial, residential, and also retail properties,” she said.

“We also have self-sustaining communities as well,” she added.

PPIE 2024 was made possible with the support of PPIE’s silver sponsors Ayala Land, Hotel101 Global, RLC Residences, and Rockwell Land. Exhibitors such as Crescent Hills Residences, One Lancaster Park, Tabeer Tours, and Sun Life also played a crucial role.

Its Support Sponsors are Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection Sector in Dubai Economy and Tourism and partnerships with G&M Events Management LLC, DG Events Management; Agemono Express; Bacolod Inasal BBQ; Cabo Koncept; and The Desert Wok Restaurant as food and beverage and support sponsors further contributed to its success.

Lastly, the event was made possible with media partners The Filipino Times, GMA LifeTV, GMA PinoyTV, and GMA NewsTV for their invaluable support.

