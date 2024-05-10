Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE to build resilient infrastructure against floods and rains

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino34 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: WAM

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure sets sights on enhancing infrastructure resilience across the UAE following a comprehensive assessment of regions, roads, and dams along the eastern coast impacted by recent rainfall and floods.

His Highness Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei from the Ministry noted that the Ministry is committed to learning about projects that could serve as a radical and permanent solution to future-proof federal roads in the area. One of the projects included building an efficient rainwater drainage network as well as increasing the capacity of dams to contain large volumes of water.

“We are working diligently on developing a host of solutions to mitigate the damage caused by rain events in the winter,” H.H. Al Mazrouei said.

“The Ministry has put in place an integrated operational plan to repair affected federal roads and set up precautionary measures to ensure the continuity and preparedness of rainwater drainage network,” he added.

H.H. Al Mazrouei also expressed his gratitude to the federal and local government, the private sector, and community members who helped speed up the recovery and offered their support after the extreme floods in the country.

