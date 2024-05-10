Emirates Draw: Transforming lives for the greater good: 4200+ players won over AED 660,000

Driven by a mission to transform lives through its games, Emirates Draw has become synonymous with offering multiple winning opportunities for individuals to achieve their dreams while contributing to the betterment of society at large.

As witnessed in the past week by Yannapu Venkateswara Rao, Abdul Halim Absar, and Srinivas Udayam Pattem. They were among 4,200+ players who won more than AED 660,000 across EASY6, FAST5, MEGA7, and PICK1 games.

Residing in Andhra Pradesh, India, with his family, Yannapu Venkateswara Rao a medical laboratory owner, felt his heart race the moment he realized he was one number away from winning the AED 15 million Grand Prize with EASY6. His excitement grew when he watched the live draw and couldn’t contain his excitement!

“I am very happy; AED 150,000 is a great amount to win, and my life is different after winning with Emirates Draw! I plan to give back to my community by holding free blood test camps ” Rao exclaimed after matching 5 numbers out of 6.

Similarly, Srinivas Udayam Pattem, an IT coordinator from Andhra Pradesh, now residing in Qatar, fulfilled a long-held dream when he won the FAST5 AED 50,000 Top Raffle win. Inspired by previous winners, he plans to donate 20% of his winnings to charity.

“It was exciting to know that I won. I first received a congratulatory email and then checked my winning balance to confirm. I have been playing regularly, and this is my first big win!” Pattem recounted.

Then there’s Abdul Halim Absar from Bangladesh, a salesperson residing in Oman, whose EASY6 Top Raffle Win of AED 60,000 was a result of his friends advise to play Emirates Draw.

“They told me not to waste money on other draws as Emirates Draw is the best! So, I played with the hope of winning and within 3 months, I did,” Absar stated.

Troubled by financial difficulties, Absar’s prize came at the right time to support his large family back home. “This win is going to change my life,” he added.

These stories remind us that winning with Emirates Draw has an emotional impact that transcends numbers and prizes.

