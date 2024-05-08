Marcos, Romualdez formalize political party alliance ahead of 2025 elections

President Bongbong Marcos of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas and House Speaker Martin Romualdez of the Lakas CMD led the forging of their alliances ahead of the 2025 midterm elections.

The political alliance is dubbed as “Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas” (Alliance for the New Philippines).

“Kagaya nang ating ginawa sa nakaraang halalan, bubuuin ulit natin at ifo-formalize ulit natin ang UniTeam para naman kapag humaharap tayo sa kinabukasan ay nalalaman natin na tayo ay sabay-sabay na nagtutulungan, sabay-sabay na magkabalikat sa ating layunin na pagandahin ang Pilipinas, pagandahin ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino,” said Marcos in the event.

Marcos said his political capital is anchored on the message of unity.

“Lumakas ang loob natin dahil ang sinisigaw natin noong kampanya ay unity, nakita naman natin na tanggap na tanggap ng taong bayan ang ating mensahe tungkol sa pagkakaisa,” he said.

Marcos said he needs more allies in the legislative branch to expedite the priority bills of his administration.

“We have to make very fundamental and structural changes. We cannot do that without the legislature,” the President said.

Romualdez said the alliance is more than a political union.

“This alliance is more than just a political union. It presents a collective commitment to the prosperity of Filipinos,” Romualdez said.