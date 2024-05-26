RTA reduces speed limit on major Sharjah roads

Sharjah’s roads will be seeing a reduction in the speed limit, announced by Sharjah’s Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA).

According to Sharjah RTA’s post on X (formerly Twitter), the speed limit is now 80 km/h on Al Ittihad Road and Al Wahda Road from their previous speed limit of 100 km/h.

#Sharjah_Roads_Transportation_Authority, in coordination with the General Command of Sharjah Police, announces the reduction of the speed limit on Al Ittihad Road and Al Wahda Road from 100 km/h to 80 km/h to ensure smooth traffic flow on the roads. pic.twitter.com/WR7pEyPpSP — هيئة الطرق و المواصلات في الشارقة (@RTA_Shj) May 25, 2024

The organization announced that they coordinated with the General Command of Sharjah Police for this initiative, aiming to ensure smooth traffic flow on both roads.

The announcement did not specify the starting date of the new rule.

The Al Ittihad Road and Al Wahda Road in Sharjah connect major urban landscapes through flyovers, bridges, and tunnels. These roads also connect to many prime areas of Sharjah and other emirates.