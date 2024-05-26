Latest NewsNlistTFT NewsUAE News

RTA reduces speed limit on major Sharjah roads

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino55 seconds ago

For illustrative purposes only. People drive along Al Wahda Street in Sharjah, UAE. Al Wahda Street is the main route connecting Dubai to Sharjah.

Sharjah’s roads will be seeing a reduction in the speed limit, announced by Sharjah’s Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA).

According to Sharjah RTA’s post on X (formerly Twitter), the speed limit is now 80 km/h on Al Ittihad Road and Al Wahda Road from their previous speed limit of 100 km/h.

The organization announced that they coordinated with the General Command of Sharjah Police for this initiative, aiming to ensure smooth traffic flow on both roads.

The announcement did not specify the starting date of the new rule.

The Al Ittihad Road and Al Wahda Road in Sharjah connect major urban landscapes through flyovers, bridges, and tunnels. These roads also connect to many prime areas of Sharjah and other emirates.

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

