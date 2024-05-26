Marcos cites PH tourism recovery after COVID-19

President Bongbong Marcos cited the recovery of the country’s tourism industry amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Philippine tourism and hospitality industry has made an impressive recovery,” said Marcos in a speech in Quezon City.

“We have slowly started to witness how hotels, restaurants, recreational amenities, and tourist spots have slowly but surely risen to the challenge of travel resurgence, welcoming 5.45 million inbound tourists in 2023. This is more than double the 2.65 million visitors recorded in 2022,” he added.

Marcos delivered the keynote address during the inauguration of the casino resort Solaire in Quezon City.

“With Solaire Resort North hiring more than 4,000 Filipino employees, this will not only boost our economy but will also empower our people to reach their full potential,” said Marcos.

The chief executive added that legal gaming operations not only provide employment opportunities but also revenue to government health facilities and agencies.

“The revenues from these ventures provided huge funding for the operations of government agencies such as the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the Dangerous Drugs Board,” he said.