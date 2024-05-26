Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH sees “all time high” in deployment of seafarers

The Philippine government has recorded an “all-time high” deployment of seafarers according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

“Noong 2023 naka-all time high tayo… lagpas sa limang daang libo, kaya’t ang ating demand for maritime seafarers ay patuloy,” said DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac in a forum.

Cacdac said 30% of Filipino seafarers are still waiting for their deployment.

The Philippines has been included in the white list of the International Maritime Organization or IMO.

This means the country has been maintaining high standards when it comes to the seafaring industry.

