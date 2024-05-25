O! Millionaire Episode 106: Turning Green into Win! Your Green Certificate to Changing Lives & Making a Difference

Ever wondered what it takes to turn green into gold? Purchasing a Green Certificate isn’t just about contributing to the wellness of our planet; it’s also about raising the stakes to Win Your Best Life.

For just 25 dirhams, you could be on your way to chasing the incredible One Hundred Million Dirhams Grand Prize, and with the Double & Secure feature, you might even double your winnings!

But it’s not just about winning – it’s about making a difference. With each purchase of the Green Certificate, a tree will be planted in Oasis Park, an innovative and sustainable haven where millions of trees will flourish, thanks to your support.

Stay tuned every Thursday at 8 PM (GST) as actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello announces the winning numbers for the week.

THE SEVEN WINNING NUMBERS FOR EPISODE 106

In the latest draw, the seven lucky numbers revealed were 42, 9, 22, 12, 29, 11, and 5. Now, it’s time to see if you’re the lucky winner! Take a moment to check your Green Certificate ID. If it matches R38V 5XT3, congratulations! You’re the winner of the latest draw.

If you missed the live draw, don’t worry because you can still catch up on all the action online.

ABOUT THE LIVE DRAW

The #OMillionaire Green Draw doesn’t just offer prizes; it turns dreams into reality. While the Grand Prize awaits, many have already won exciting rewards. In partnership with Oasis Park, sustainability and better lives are promoted. Every AED 25 Green Certificate purchase plants a tree for Oasis Park, making a tangible impact. O! Millionaire believes everyone can achieve their dreams and contribute to a healthier planet. Win Your Best Life today with O! Millionaire.

At O! Millionaire, transparency and fairness are paramount. Participants can witness the rigorous quality-checking process through a video posted on O! Millionaire’s channel.

Stay tuned for the next episode!